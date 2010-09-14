Show every detail from any angle

Engage your customers with a stunning 360 view of your products

  Rating: 4.8 (15 reviews)
Magic 360 more magic 360 demos
After implementing our 360-degree viewer on your store, your sales will increase by ~30% on average, depending on the product. Some see an increase of more than 100% in engagement. The return of investment is huge. And if you don't like Magic 360 for some reason - you can always ask for a money-back guarantee. Our 360° photo software has an option to zoom every image. People are experiencing your products even better than they could do it in real life. No details are left out. Looking at how easy it is to set up Magic 360 for your store, increasing your profit is only a click away.
Almost 30% of all products bought online are returned. Brick and mortar stores have 8% return rates. 22% of returned products are caused by failed expectations. Product images looked different compared to the real product. With Magic 360 it doesn't have to be this way. Since people are experiencing your products in an almost in-store environment, they are much less likely to return them. Avoid returns and reputation damage by giving your customers the ability to view products as if they're holding them in their hands.
Managing your brand's reputation online is hard. You're trying your best to please each and every customer, but there are always situations when they're not happy. After experiencing your products in 360° view, your customers are not likely to see a difference with the real thing. The less you deal with negative reviews - the more time you have to grow your business. It's really simple with Magic 360!
Installing Magic 360 on Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify and 17 more eCommerce platforms is a breeze. Choose your platform, download and install the module and you're ready to go. If we don't have a module ready for your platform it's not a problem too. Our JavaScript/jQuery 360 image viewer can be easily integrated into any website. If you encounter any problems, our support team is ready to help you solve them.

Get Magic 360 today!

View Pricing Download free trial

Our tools are used on 56,929 websites (and counting).

Magic Toolbox Customers

Choose your platform Use these plugins and extensions to setup Magic 360 on your site without writing a single line of code.

Or install it on any website with these instructions.

Responsive

Display your products from every angle on every device. With Magic 360's mobile gestures, inspecting  every detail is a joy.

Increase website speed & save bandwidth

Control how Magic 360 initializes & loads images. Choose to activate on page load or on request.

SEO Friendly

Magic 360 supports SEO Friendly URLs and "alt" tags.  Absolutely essential to get that number one spot in Google.

Free Integration with your theme

If Magic 360 doesn't work immediately on your site, email us and we'll add support for your theme (free of charge).

Refined for every browser

Chrome, Safari, Firefox, IE, Opera

Optimized for every device

Tablet, phone, smartphone, desktop, laptop, Windows, Android, iOS

Transparent pricing with no ongoing fees

Pay once and it's yours forever

  • 1 Site
  • Unlimited use on 1 website

    • £99

    One-off payment
  • Buy now
  • Perfect for webstore owners
  • 5 Sites
  • Unlimited use on 5 websites

    • £349

    One-off payment.
  • Buy now
  • Perfect for small agencies
  • 10 Sites
  • Unlimited use on 10 websites

    • £599

    One-off payment
  • Buy now
  • Perfect for medium agencies
  • Unlimited Sites
  • Unlimited use on unlimited sites

    • £1199

    One-off payment
  • Buy now
  • Perfect for big agencies

What you'll get with your purchase

  • Unrestricted use forever
  • Instant access to 21 extensions
  • 30 minutes of tech support
  • 1 year of free upgrades

Customer reviews

Magic 360
  Rating: 4.8 (15 reviews)
Very reactive and competent support
I had difficulties integrating Magic360 with VueJS. A quick answer from the support helped me a lot !

Abdallah

Amazing
Amazing products from an amazing company with amazing support.

Clay

Super product and support
We will definitely recommend this company and their products.

Kenn F. Nielsen, quickskate.dk

Beautiful
beautiful, flowing, elegant compared to others
I'd like to be able to add Hotspots

Thank you

Stefano

Hi Stefano! Thanks for your feedback. Unfortunately, Magic 360 doesn't support hotspots but our hosted 360 service, Sirv, does: https://sirv.com/demos/demo-hotspot-on-360-spin/

Try for free: https://my.sirv.com/#/signup

Magic360 + MagicZoomPlus
I tested Magic360 and MagicZoomPlus for our company.
Our manager intends to use these product on our site with gems animation (up to 400 frames x 3 sizes for eacg gemstone).
I got fast and good help from Magic company - inside some minutes (our localtime is GMT +2h).

What we desire else in future ?
1. Implement zooming inside rotated gem canvas,
without small icon for each position (400 icons will be hard to use for 400 positions of stone).

2. Change direction of rotation CW/CCW by mouse moving/up to right/left side.

3. Add rotation by one step only forward/back.
It will help to find accuracy position of defect on stone.
Mouse or auto-rotation is very fast to this target.

Vitaly Eremenko, ogidiapix.com

Thanks for your feedback! Our API and Parameters sections will help create desired effect:
https://www.magictoolbox.com/magic360/integration/#api
https://www.magictoolbox.com/magic360/integration/#parameters

Submit your review

Thank you!
Your review has been received and will be posted soon.
Used only to verify your review is genuine.
12345

Changelog

  • v4.6.12
    October 8, 2020
    • Addresses an issue where Magic 360 did not work in Firefox Nightly
  • v4.6.11
    August 14, 2020
    • Addresses an issue where an extra image may appear in zoom mode after multiple clicks/taps when using transparent images.
    • Removes grey border around 360 view.
  • v4.6.10
    February 28, 2019
    • Addresses an issue with a vertical rotation of multi-row spin in iOS Safari
  • v4.6.9
    December 12, 2018
    • Addresses issue with fullscreen in Chrome 71.
  • v4.6.8
    May 10, 2017
    • Fixes page scroll over single-row Magic 360 instance on touchscreen devices.
  • v4.6.7
    April 18, 2017
    • Fixes an issue with a vertical rotation of multi-row spin in Chrome browser on Android.
  • v4.6.6
    January 10, 2017
    • Addresses an issue with blurred images.
  • v4.6.5
    August 2, 2016
    • Minor changes
  • v4.6.4
    May 11, 2016
    • Resolves an issue with a page scrolling in Chrome on mobile devices.
  • v4.6.3
    April 24, 2016
    • Added an image set for testing to the trial package.
  • v4.6.2
    March 28, 2016
    • Small fixes.
  • v4.6.1
    March 28, 2016
    • New fresh look.
    • Improves automatic detection of the image filenames format.
    • Speeds up image loading.
    • Enhanced user experience in inner zoom and magnifier modes.
    • New parameters to define number of digits used in the sequence numbering.
    • New parameters to set up a starting index of the sequence numbering.
    • Enhanced control of a spin with trackpad.
    • Improves overall performance.
    • Resolves a possible flashing issue in Firefox.
    • Other small fixes and improvements.
  • v4.5.21
    December 9, 2015
    • Fix a possible issue when spin with more than 99 columns does not start.
  • v4.5.20
    March 5, 2015
    • Fix for possible issues with rotation on Y-axis while rows are loading.
  • v4.5.19
    February 25, 2015
    • Minor fixes.
  • v4.5.18
    December 18, 2014
    • Fix an issue with the deffered initialization of a hidden Magic 360 instance.
  • v4.5.17
    December 15, 2014
    • Address an issue with hidden images in IE 11 on Windows 7.
  • v4.5.16
    August 1, 2014
    • None.
  • v4.5.15
    July 29, 2014
    • Improved way of finding Magic 360 instances on the page.
  • v4.5.14
    June 2, 2014
    • Fix an issue with the automatic detection of the image filenames format in Firefox.
  • v4.5
    November 6, 2013
    • Zoom images in full screen.
    • Supports IE11 pointer events.
    • Supports IE11 native full-screen.
    • Autospin backwards and forwards.
    • Automatically optimize the autospin duration.
    • Adjust loading box size according to spin width.
    • Resolves an issue that could cause flashing during spin.
    • Allow vertical drag gestures to scroll the page on touch devices.
    • Reversed the direction of mousewheel to go clockwise on scroll down.
  • v4.2
    September 17, 2013
    • Fixed flickering in Chrome browser.
    • Improved support of lazy loading images.
  • v4.1
    July 19, 2013
    • Support of CloudFlare lazy loading images.
    • Optimized image caching.
    • Resolved an AdBlock issue in Safari.
    • Fixed issue of using the same images for fullscreen and normal views.
    • Improvements to rendering in Quirks mode.
  • v4.0
    June 13, 2013

    Now responsive and IE10 compatible:

    • Magic 360™ scales up and down to fit your responsive themes.
    • Support of IE10 touch events.
    • Automatically detect number of digits in the filename.
    • Better full-screen mode on eBay.
    • Hide the "Drag" message until auto-spin has stopped.
    • Enable or disable right-click menu on a spin.
    • Ability to reverse rows and columns.
    • New API method to switch rows.
  • v3.1
    March 13, 2013

    Almost totally redesigned to provide:

    • Much faster start for 3D spins - active as soon as the 1st row has loaded.
    • Better full-screen view - scales up each small image until large image has loaded.
    • Faster loading & better looking progress bar using pure CSS.
    • Better image loading.
    • Callbacks to allow tracking of number of spins and zooms.
    • A number of minor improvements.
  • v3.0
    September 10, 2012

    New features including full-screen spin:

    • Full-screen spin for gorgeous big spins.
    • Even simpler interface - only one button.
    • Arrows and text indicate that image can be spun.
    • Entire image magnifier shows more detail.
    • Alternative of circular / square magnifier.
    • New cursor shows image can be magnified.
    • Larger button shown on mobile devices.
    • Choice of 24 different button designs.
    • Skip images to load spin faster.
    • Change speed of the auto-spin.
    • Choose your own custom cursor.
    • Smoother acceleration/deceleration.
    • Change increment of mousewheel spin.
    • Ability to drag without closing magnifier first.
    • New HTML5 compliant method to define options.
    • Pinch support added for resizing page in iOS devices.
    • New API call can trigger full-screen.
  • v2.1
    May 11, 2012

    Many new features are now included:

    • Change text on hover over buttons.
    • API gives control to start, stop, load spins.
    • New style loading message.
    • New JavaScript callback "onready".
    • Auto-spin direction clockwise or anticlockwise.
    • Auto-spin speed reduced.
    • Resume infinite spin on click.
    • Resume infinite spin on click of the spin button.
    • Resume infinite spin on mouseout (pause on hover).
    • Stop auto-spin on drag.
    • Hide buttons on non-stop-spin.
    • Non-stop-spin cannot be paused by drag or scrollwheel.
    • Mousewheel ignored during auto-spin.
    • Change text for multiple languages.
    • Set global options in multiple ways.
  • v2.0
    November 30, 2011

    Magic 360 has been completely rewritten in JavaScript with many new features:

    • Works on iPad, iPhone, Android and other mobile devices.
    • Multiple rows/angles to rotate products up/down as well as left/right.
    • Auto-spin once, twice or infinitely.
    • Button to turn zoom on/off.
    • Click to magnify.
    • Faster load time.
    • Simplified setup.
    • Customizable buttons.
    • Customizable loading message.
    • Fetch images on page-load, hover or click.
    • Use any number of images - from 2 to 72 (or even more!).
  • v1.0
    September 14, 2010

    Magic 360™ combines 360° spin with image zoom. It is the ultimate way to inspect a product on a webpage in every detail. 360 rotate products using a set of images (normally 18 or 36), the effect creates a smooth spin with motion blur effects, customizable magnifying glasses and 10 other options that you may adjust. jQuery is not required - this is a standalone 360 rotate script, not a 360 rotate jQuery tool. The benefit is that it loads faster and spins smoother.