Installing Magic 360 on Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify and 17 more eCommerce platforms is a breeze. Choose your platform, download and install the module and you're ready to go. If we don't have a module ready for your platform it's not a problem too. Our JavaScript/jQuery 360 image viewer can be easily integrated into any website. If you encounter any problems, our support team is ready to help you solve them.

Managing your brand's reputation online is hard. You're trying your best to please each and every customer, but there are always situations when they're not happy. After experiencing your products in 360° view, your customers are not likely to see a difference with the real thing. The less you deal with negative reviews - the more time you have to grow your business. It's really simple with Magic 360!

Almost 30% of all products bought online are returned. Brick and mortar stores have 8% return rates. 22% of returned products are caused by failed expectations. Product images looked different compared to the real product. With Magic 360 it doesn't have to be this way. Since people are experiencing your products in an almost in-store environment, they are much less likely to return them. Avoid returns and reputation damage by giving your customers the ability to view products as if they're holding them in their hands.

Customers see what they get. Like in real life

After implementing our 360-degree viewer on your store, your sales will increase by ~30% on average, depending on the product. Some see an increase of more than 100% in engagement. The return of investment is huge. And if you don't like Magic 360 for some reason - you can always ask for a money-back guarantee. Our 360° photo software has an option to zoom every image. People are experiencing your products even better than they could do it in real life. No details are left out. Looking at how easy it is to set up Magic 360 for your store, increasing your profit is only a click away.

More detail, more engagement.

Use these plugins and extensions to setup Magic 360 on your site without writing a single line of code.

Responsive Display your products from every angle on every device. With Magic 360's mobile gestures, inspecting every detail is a joy.

Increase website speed & save bandwidth Control how Magic 360 initializes & loads images. Choose to activate on page load or on request.

SEO Friendly Magic 360 supports SEO Friendly URLs and "alt" tags. Absolutely essential to get that number one spot in Google.